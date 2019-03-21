Macon County Man Arrested on Attempted Murder and Burglary Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Charles-Reeder

2/2 Charles-Reeder-III



On March 19, the Tuskegee Police Department arrested Charles Reeder, III, of Macon County, and charged him with Attempted Murder and Burglary 1st. Reeder was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The incident happened on February 23, between 7:00 pm & 8:00 pm, in the 2100 block of Reed Ave. in Tuskegee. The Tuskegee Police Department responded in reference to an individual with several life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Tuskegee Police Department’s Patrol and Investigations Division was able to quickly identify a suspect. Later, they were able to apprehend Reeder, with the help of Alabama Pardons and Paroles. ]

Due to Reeder being a convicted felon, he is being held in the Macon County Detention Facility on “No Bond”.