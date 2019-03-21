Montgomery Drug Dealer Faces 40 Years in Federal Prison on Drug and Gun Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Cody Eugene Mobley, 29, of Montgomery, was convicted last week of federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, announced U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr., DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley, ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson, and Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley.

On June 6, 2018, a federal search warrant was executed at Mobley’s residence on Butler Road in north Montgomery. During the search, law enforcement found a pound of crystal methamphetamine, drug distribution paraphernalia, and a number of firearms. Among the firearms found were a sawed-off shotgun, a pistol equipped with a silencer, and an AR-15 style rifle, which was equipped with a bump stock.

In September of 2018, Mobley was charged in a five-count indictment for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered short barrel shotgun and possession of an unregistered firearm silencer.

The case was tried beginning March 12 and the jury returned a verdict late Friday afternoon finding Mobley guilty on all five counts. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Mobley on June 20, where he will be facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Unfortunately, drug trafficking and guns go hand in hand, and this can make for a dangerous combination,” said U.S. Attorney Franklin. “In this case, the defendant had multiple guns loaded and ready to use in connection with his drug trafficking business. These were not your every day, run-of-the-mill guns, and they certainly should not be in the hands of a drug dealing convicted felon. Our office will continue to make it a priority to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Nothing is more important than keeping our communities safe. DEA, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, will continue to utilize our combined resources to target individuals trafficking drugs and guns, threatening the safety of our citizens in this region of Alabama and throughout the country. This ‘career offender’s’ conviction sends a message of our unending resolve to pursue drug traffickers who wreak havoc in our communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.

“ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Centers are the driving force to reduce the violent crime that plagues our neighborhoods. This conviction illustrates the effective partnerships with law enforcement and the community,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

“At MPD, we appreciate our close working relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and want to thank our federal partners for bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion with the conviction of Mr. Mobley,” said Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Montgomery Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Bates and Kevin Davidson.