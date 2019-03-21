Prattville PD Arrest Montgomery Man on Multiple Sex Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday March 21, members of Prattville Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Attorney General’s Office, ALEA State Bureau of Investigations, and the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, conducted a search warrant for Dynasty Kevon Ford, 18, of Montgomery. Ford was apprehended in Montgomery on outstanding felony warrants for Sexual Extortion and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Ford is currently being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail.

Multiple victims have come forward involving Ford in regards to these types of offenses. The offenses include, using various social media platforms (Snapchat, Facetime/iMessage, etc.) to contact potential victims and solicit private images through extortion.

Anyone who may also have been a victim of similar offenses involving Ford or anyone having information should contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.