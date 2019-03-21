Prescription Drug Drop Box Now Located in Troy

by Justin Walker

Residents in pike county are now offered a safer way to get rid of old medications and prescription drugs.

The Troy Police Department and Alabama Cooperative Extension System are efforting ways to get prescription drugs, including opioids, off the streets

A prescription medicine drop box has been placed inside the police station to help fight a major problem.

Police officials say they see several cases each week involving prescription drugs.

Lieutenant Bryan Weed says the box will have a health and environmental impact on the community, because it keeps the drugs out of the water ways and out of the wrong hands…

“A lot of times, you know, its easy to throw them in the garbage or put them in the toilet and flush them down it and that really doesn’t dispose of it,” Weed says. “It just moves it from one location to another.”

Residents can now simply walk into the station, put the prescriptions into the box, and walk out.

Weed says it makes it easier for residents to dispose of the prescriptions properly.

“If you got some old medicines or what not, and you need to try to get it out of the house so its not laying around, and a target, then you get rid of it in a proper manner,” Weed says.

The drop off box will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It takes the place of drug take back events, that were only held a few times through out the year.

In 2016, there were 343 deaths involving opioids in Alabama