Senate debates bill to allow donations to border wall fund

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate is debating a bill that would allow Alabamians to donate part of their state tax refunds to help build a border wall with Mexico.

Senators on Thursday began debating the bill by Republican Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh.

It would allow residents to check a box on their state income tax form and donate to Build The Wall Inc., a nonprofit started by veteran and amputee Brian Kolfage.

Marsh says it is a way for people to show support for President Donald Trump and the wall proposal.

Senator Marsh statement on bill to support border security:

“People I talk to across Alabama are sick and tired of politicians in Washington D.C. talking and nothing being done about the crisis on our borders. This bill is about sending a message to Washington that we support President Trump and his mission to secure our southern border,” Marsh said.



“Alabamians overwhelming favor securing our borders, protecting our citizens and their jobs and supporting President Trump. This bill simply allows citizens, if they choose, to send a message that they want to see our borders secured by sending a portion of their tax refund to donate to build the wall.”



“I thank the Senate for their support on this matter and I look forward to working with the House to give Alabamians a voice and are able to express their desire to support President Trump and stronger border security.”

Alabama already allows people to donate to several nonprofits on their tax forms.

Sen. Bobby Singleton, a Democrat, called the proposal a Republican “feel good” bill.

Marsh is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

