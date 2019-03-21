Solar Research Project Opens in Alexander City

by Jerome Jones

Alexander City officials and Alabama Municipal Electric Authority are doing their part to go green. A new solar power research facility was commissioned in the city today.

The project has 160 solar panels. Electricity is collected from the panels and integrated into the Alexander City power grid. The panels make enough electricity to power 5 homes or 30 apartments.

Customers will not notice a change on their power bill because the electricity produced is not enough to make a significant reduction in usage. Date collected from the project will support the development of solar power on a larger scale in the future.