South Carolina Man Killed in Butler County Crash with 18-Wheeler

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 has claimed the life of a Elgin, South Carolina man.

Isaiah Wilson, 75, was critically injured when the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche was struck by a tractor trailer driven by James Bourgeois, 48, of River Ridge, Louisiana. Wilson’s injuries proved to be fatal.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 at the 113 mile marker.

Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.