Splendid Spring Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Great looking spring weather highlights our forecast for the rest of the work week. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s. On Friday, sunshine returns in full force with a high in the lower 70s across south/Central Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: One of the best looking weekends of weather we’ve had in quite some time as we are forecasting spectacular spring weather for the first official weekend of spring. The weather will stay dry, and both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the mid 70s. As we head into Sunday night, we are forecasting increasing clouds as our next storm system approaches.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The new work week starts off wet as our Monday will feature rain and storms. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 are possible, but at this time, the threat for severe weather looks very low. The rain should come to an end by early Tuesday and cooler air returns to the state. Highs Tuesday will be near 65 degrees. For the rest of the week, the weather stays dry and temperatures will begin a warming trend with upper 60s and lower 70s returning to the area.

Have a great day!

Ryan