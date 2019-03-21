Spring Time Warmth

by Shane Butler

Spring is underway and it’s going to feel like it the next several days. High pressure will help provide a mostly sunny and dry weather pattern. Daytime highs will manage to climb into the 70s while overnight lows drop off into the 40s. This setup will continue right through the weekend. Another frontal boundary makes a move into the deep south on Monday. This system will bring in a round of rain and storms. Right now, we don’t expect anything too strong with this system. We’re continuing to watch for any signs of a threat with the Monday system. Once we’re on the backside of it, we go back to sunny and dry conditions through the remainder of next week. Temps will remain fairly mild through the extended. Can’t say the cold air is gone for good but definitely no arctic air invasion anytime soon.