Taylor Street Murder Suspect in Police Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the Monday afternoon shooting death of Warrick Ruggs, 29, of Montgomery.

MPD has charged Terence Chames, 42, with murder. He was taken into custody by MPD detectives.

Following his arrest, Chames was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

On Monday, March 18, at about 1 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 900 block of Taylor Street in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, Ruggs was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South

where he later was pronounced dead.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.Further investigation identified Chames as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.