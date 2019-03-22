Bojangles’ Returning to Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has announced that it will return to Montgomery. The fast-food restaurant chain says on its website and on social media that it will reopen the location on Eastchase Parkway soon.

That location, along with other restaurants in Montgomery and in Selma, closed suddenly in January 2018. The company said the closures were due to financial difficulties with its franchise owner. At that time, signs on the restaurants said they were “temporarily closed.”

So far, there’s no word on whether the former Bojangles’ locations on East Boulevard, Zelda Road or in Selma will re-open. Currently, the closest locations to Montgomery are in Opelika and Calera.

Bojangles’ is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It got its start in 1977 and has more than 600 locations in 11 states and Washington, DC. The re-opened Montgomery location will be its 31st restaurant in Alabama.