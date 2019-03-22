Golden Apple: Mary Gibson

by Matt Breland

At Thomasville Elementary School, Mary Gibson teaches first graders. She uses kindness, humor, and passion to elaborate on all the subjects that she shines light on for her classroom. Her students admire all the skills and qualities that she has and they make her class very enjoyable!

