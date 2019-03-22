Montgomery Convicted Felon Faces 10 Years for Gun Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Cleddie Ferlisi Stone, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Stone was previously indicted on this charge by a federal grand jury.

On Tuesday, March 19, a detention hearing was held in federal court to determine whether Stone would remain in custody, pending a trial.

According to evidence presented at the hearing, Stone had a violent encounter with an individual after a previous disagreement between the two. Stone used a firearm during the encounter and the victim was seriously injured. The encounter was recorded by a nearby surveillance video camera. Stone has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a gun.

The judge ordered that Stone be held without bail pending his trial date, which has not yet been set. If convicted, Stone will be facing a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

An indictment is merely a method of alleging that a crime has been committed. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case, with assistance from the Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua J. Wendell is prosecuting the case.