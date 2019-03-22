Students Take Part in Kick Butts Day in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Students at Francis Marion School joined with students across the country — to take part in Kick Butts Day 2019.

The nationwide initiative raises awareness about the dangers of tobacco — and smoking.

Seniors in the health science class created an event to try and convince school mates — to live a tobacco free life.

The event used fun activities and games to share information about the dangers of using tobacco and smoking.

“It cause a lot of problems with your body and stuff. And my uncle, he died from it. It caused his death,” said FMS Senior Tiana Bates.

The group also warned students — about the use of e-cigarettes and vapes.

Kick Butts Day is a program of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.