Students Take Part in Kick Butts Day in Marion
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Students at Francis Marion School joined with students across the country — to take part in Kick Butts Day 2019.
The nationwide initiative raises awareness about the dangers of tobacco — and smoking.
Seniors in the health science class created an event to try and convince school mates — to live a tobacco free life.
The event used fun activities and games to share information about the dangers of using tobacco and smoking.
“It cause a lot of problems with your body and stuff. And my uncle, he died from it. It caused his death,” said FMS Senior Tiana Bates.
The group also warned students — about the use of e-cigarettes and vapes.
Kick Butts Day is a program of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.