Weekend Warm Up !

by Shane Butler

Our first full weekend of spring is setting up to be a nice one. High pressure will be the main weather feature over the deep south. This will provide us abundant sunshine and very mild temps during the afternoon hours. Mornings will start out a bit chilly in the 40s but rebound nicely into the 70s. Rain holds off until Monday. That’s when another cold front moves into the area. Rain and storms will move over the state with some rumbles of thunder. We still don’t expect anything too strong at this point but we’re watching and will advise. It’s back to clear and cooler conditions Tuesday into Wednesday. We will have a few morning with temps dropping into the lower 40s and afternoon highs only managing 60s again. A quick return to 70s by Thursday and that warm up continues going into the following weekend.