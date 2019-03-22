Wonderful Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC FRIDAY: Today will be an incredible day of weather for Alabama. We are expecting sunshine in full supply and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: The weather will stay dry, and both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the mid and upper 70s. As we head into Sunday night, we are forecasting increasing clouds as our next storm system approaches.

WET START TO NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature rain and perhaps some storms; rain amounts should be around one-half inch, but at this time, there is no threat for severe weather. The rain should come to an end by early Tuesday and cooler air returns to the state. Highs Tuesday will be near 65 degrees. For the rest of the week, the weather stays dry and temperatures will begin a warming trend with upper 60s and 70s returning to the area. A few showers are possible late in the week on Friday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan