Four Shot in Two Montgomery Shootings on Saturday

by Tim Lennox

The first shooting came about 1:00 pm, with police locating two men who had been shot, one of them with life threatening injuries. It happened in the 46-hundred block of mobile highway.

Both victims were hospitalized.

Later in the afternoon police went to the 900 block of Queensbury Drive.

Authorities say a man and a teenage girl were hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.

Authorities say there have been no arrests.

If you have information… Call crimestoppers at 215 stop.