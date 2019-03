by Tim Lennox

Alabama State Troopers say a 24 year old Honoraville man died when the go-cart he was operating in a roadway was struck by a motor-home. They identify him as 24 year old Randall Blain Bell.

The motor-home was being driven by 40 year old Elijah Alley of Clinton Tennessee.

The crash happened on Alabama 97 near the seven mile marker in Crenshaw County. Friday night at 8:45.