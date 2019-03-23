Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo
The Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo is happening this weekend. There is great food, including fried rattle snake. Vendors of all kinds are site with one of a kind arts and crafts.
There is plenty for the kids to do and live music daily. Of course we cant forget about the snakes. This is a chance to see rattle snake races and snake handlers displaying some of the biggest rattlesnakes you want to see.
Gates open at 10am Sunday and tickets are $15.
For a full schedule of events click here.