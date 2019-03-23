Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

The Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo is happening this weekend. There is great food, including fried rattle snake. Vendors of all kinds are site with one of a kind arts and crafts.

There is plenty for the kids to do and live music daily. Of course we cant forget about the snakes. This is a chance to see rattle snake races and snake handlers displaying some of the biggest rattlesnakes you want to see.

Gates open at 10am Sunday and tickets are $15.

For a full schedule of events click here.

