Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

by Jerome Jones

The Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo is happening this weekend. There is great food, including fried rattle snake. Vendors of all kinds are site with one of a kind arts and crafts.

There is plenty for the kids to do and live music daily. Of course we cant forget about the snakes. This is a chance to see rattle snake races and snake handlers displaying some of the biggest rattlesnakes you want to see.

Gates open at 10am Sunday and tickets are $15.

For a full schedule of events click here.