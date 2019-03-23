Spring is Here!

by Matt Breland

Perfect weather conditions on this Saturday! Sunny and 75 and tonight will see a few clouds with lows in those upper 40s. Tomorrow a little bit warmer, close to 80 for a high, but still mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies for our Sunday night and lows dipping into the mid 50s.

It’s possible that we could see a few thunderstorms during Monday afternoon and some with locally heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the mid-70s then after the rain is over we will see a cool down overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s and then we will see a return of partly cloudy skies for our Tuesday with lows back in the mid 40s.