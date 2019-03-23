Tuskegee Airman Buried With Honor at Arlington

Dickson was buried at Arlington on Friday , March 22, 2019.



In December 1944, Dickson was a pilot with the 100th Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group, in the

European Theater. On Dec.23, 1944, Dickson departed Ramitelli Air Base, Italy on an aerial reconnaissance mission toward Praha, Czechoslovakia. On his return, Dickson’s P-51D aircraft suffered engine failure and was seen to crash along the borders of Italy and Austria, reportedly between Malborghetto and Tarviso, Italy. According to witnesses, Dickson’s plane had rolled over with the canopy jettisoned. He was not observed ejecting from the plane. Dickson’s remains were not recovered and he was subsequently declared missing in action.

DPAA is grateful to the government and people of Austria, the University of New Orleans, the University of Innsbruck, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and Mr. Roland Domanig, for their assistance and support in this recovery.

Dickson’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with the other MIAs from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Dickson’s personnel profile can be viewed at

https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000Xe6eEAC

(Dickson was a New York native, but trained at Tuskegee, as did all African-American pilots in that era.)