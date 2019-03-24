Rep Mo Brooks Reacts to Mueller Report Summary
Republican 5th District Congressman Mo Brooks:
“I encourage Socialist Democrats and their radical news media allies to cleanse their souls and atone for their sins by apologizing to the American people for the fraud and scam they committed in an effort to delegitimize the 2016 election and enhance their own power grab and election prospects. The Socialist Democrats’ scam and fraud has undermined our republic. It has been divisive to the point some Americans have been driven to violence out of hatred for President Trump. It’s shameful what the Socialist Democrats and their radical new media allies have done to America.”