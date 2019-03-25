Chance for Hail, High Winds with Storms Today

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be tracking strong to severe storms that will be moving through the state this afternoon and evening. The main threats appear to be from hail and high winds.

The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. We can expect rainfall amounts under 1/2 inch. Our Exclusive Weather Authority Impact Forecast is yellow, meaning that disruptive weather is possible into this evening.

Stay with Alabama News Network on CBS 8 and ABC 32 for complete storm tracking and weather bulletins as needed.