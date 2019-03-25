March 9th Shooting Victim Dies from Injuries, MPD Launches Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an adult male wounded in a March 9 shooting on McGehee Road.

Xavier Smith, 35, of Montgomery was pronounced dead March 22 at Baptist Medical Center South as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. MPD responded to Baptist Medical Center South about 1:15 a.m. March 9, in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim. There, they located Smith, who says he was shot by an unknown subject following an altercation. The altercation occurred inside a business in the 3400 block of McGehee Road.

MPD is investigating to determine the circumstances that led to this fatal shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.