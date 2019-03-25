Montgomery Police Department Investigating Six Weekend Shootings

by Justin Walker

Six shootings over the weekend have kept the Montgomery Police Department busy.

11 people were injured during those weekend shootings

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says the police department is continuing to investigate these cases.

We spoke with Montgomery residents who live close to where some of those shootings took place. Resident say they have noticed a heavy police presence in their neighborhoods.

“They’re doing the best they can,” resident Thomas Calhoun Jr. says. “They can’t be everywhere. They do a random check for driving license and find so many guns in these cars and take them out.”

A total of six shootings took place- five on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The following are the weekend shootings, all were reported Saturday, March 23:

At about 1 p.m. MPD and fire medics responded to the 4600 block of Mobile Highway in reference to subjects shot. Upon arrival, they located two adult males who had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Further investigation indicated the two males, who knew each other, became involved in a verbal altercation over money that resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the two. Neither subject wished to cooperate with the investigation or pursue charges.

At about 3:30 p.m. MPD and fire medics responded to the 900 block of Queensbury Drive in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, they located a teenage female who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A short time later an adult male was located in the area of Stephens and Holt Streets, who also had sustained a gunshot wound in the Queensbury Drive shooting. Further investigation indicated that the adult male, identified as Jubry Bledsoe, 30, forcibly entered the residence and became involved in a verbal altercation with an adult male subject known to him, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Bledsoe then fled the scene before being located in the area of Stephens and Holt streets. Following his release from a local hospital today, Bledsoe was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

At about 4:30 p.m. two adult females arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Further investigation indicated that the shooting occurred in the area of Happiness Avenue and that the two females exchanged gunfire with each other in an ongoing dispute. The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending.

At about 8:30 p.m. MPD and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Twin Oaks Drive in reference to subjects shot. Upon arrival, they located one teenage male and two adult males who each had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation indicates that the victims were approached by unknown males who began firing at them before fleeing the area on foot. the investigation is ongoing, and nothing additional is available at this time.

At about 10:20 p.m. MPD and fire medics responded to the 4400 block of danbury Circle in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, they located an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A short time later a teenage male walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound also sustained on Danbury Circle. Further investigation indicates multiple subjects were in a residence when the suspect began firing at the adult male victim before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made, and the circumstances remain under investigation.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says the department is still investigating those shootings..

The update that we’ve gotten,” Finley says. “I know we’ve made a couple of arrests. As I indicate in this meeting, it was relational, they knew one another. And so that’s the biggest issue that we have.”

Chief Finley says the department is working with the district attorney to bring the right charges against the suspects.

“We’ve pretty much know who they are and make sure we get the state just to do a thorough investigation to see if there are any underlying issues besides,” Finley says. “Charges are pending on four out of five of those incidents that took place.”

The scary weekend has left some remembering a time they say was better when it came to how people dealt with each other.

“When I was coming up, folks respected each other then. but now they don’t respect like they used to,” resident Henry Calhoun says.

Right now, the victims are in stable condition. No additional arrests have been made.