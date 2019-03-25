Rain/Storms Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Rain and storms return to Alabama for our Monday and some of those storms could be on the strong side as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. The SPC has highlighted much of Central Alabama in a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms today.

The tornado threat is very low with this event as the main threats look to come from large hail and damaging wind gusts with some of the stronger storms today; rain amounts should be under 1/2 inch. Highs today should be in the mid to upper 70s for most locations. The rain today will be welcomed as it will help wash away some of the pollen.

REST OF WEEK: For tomorrow, expect more clouds than sun and cooler temps with highs in the mid 60s. A stray shower remains possible, but most locations will be staying dry. For the rest of the work week, very nice spring weather is in the forecast. Wednesday through Friday will feature dry conditions with ample sunshine and highs warming from the lower 70s to upper 70s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Saturday looks to feature increasing clouds as our next frontal boundary approaches the state. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the upper 70s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms look to be possible late in the day, but it looks like most of the rain and storms will push through overnight and into the first half of Sunday. We will have a 50/50 chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday but we should see this activity wind down through the day as a cooler, drier air returns to the state. Highs Sunday should be around 70°.

Have a great day!

Ryan