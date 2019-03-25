Retired Gen. Ed Crowell Running for Montgomery Mayor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Ed Crowell has announced that he is running for Montgomery mayor in this year’s city elections. Crowell hopes to replace ten-year incumbent Mayor Todd Strange, who decided not to seek re-election.

Crowell was recently the president and chief executive officer for VT Kinetics, parent company for VT Miltope and VT MAK based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and VT Miltope based in Montgomery. While VT Kinetics is a holding company, VT Miltope is a manufacturer of computers, servers, storage, network peripherals and airborne solutions. His corporate career spans over 35 years and includes work with VT Miltope and Blount, Inc.

Crowell retired from the U.S. Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base in 2009 where he had served as Commandant of the Air War College and Vice Commander of Air University while serving an extended tour of Active Duty and most recently as Mobilization Assistant to the President and Commander of Air University. He is recipient of the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit and Meritorious Service Medals.

Crowell was the River Region United Way Annual Campaign Chairman for 2018. He has degrees from Alabama State University, Troy University, Auburn University, Air Command and Staff College and Air War College.

Montgomery’s city elections will be held on Tuesday, August 27. Crowell joins a long list of candidates seeking the mayor’s office.