Strong To Severe Storms Monday Afternoon/Evening

by Ben Lang

Monday began cloudy across central and south Alabama. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. Clouds are beginning to clear across central Alabama, and this could lead to an increase in instability this afternoon. A cold front is also positioned across northwest Alabama, and should be the trigger point for storm development today. The main severe weather threats today are damaging straight line winds and hail greater than 1″ in diameter. The severe weather window runs from the early afternoon north of I-85 through around 9PM for southeast Alabama.

The rest of the night looks mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures cool to around 50° overnight behind the cold front. Tuesday afternoon remains cooler with clouds lingering for at least part of the area. Some isolated showers are also possible. Temperatures remain cooler during the day, with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s.

Calm and sunny weather returns for the rest of the week. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures rebound into the low 70s under a sunny sky. Wednesday night may be our coldest this week, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday looks warm and sunny, with highs in the mid 70s. Friday looks rain-free with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another round of rain and storms is possible this weekend. Most of Saturday looks dry with highs in the upper 70s. Rain and storms are more likely for Sunday with the approach of another front. Some showers could linger into early next week.