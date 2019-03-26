Abundant Sunshine Is On The Way

by Shane Butler

Our weather will be returning to a sunny and warmer pattern over the next several days. High pressure takes over and provides us lots of sunshine. As a result, temperatures will warm nicely each afternoon. Mornings will still be a bit chilly but even these temps will climb through the week. We could see temps nudging 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Another frontal boundary will move into the state late Saturday. This system will help kick off a round of rain Saturday night into Sunday. Once the front is south of us, much cooler air works into the area. High temps only manage 60s Sunday into Monday of next week. It’s a brief cool snap as temps warm right back into the 70s around the middle of next week.