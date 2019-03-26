Assistant News Director / News Anchor

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network has an immediate opening for an Assistant News Director/News Anchor with WAKA / CBS-8 and WNCF / ABC-32 in Montgomery, Alabama. The ideal candidate would be able to handle day-to-day newsroom operations including the assignment desk and would oversee the newsroom in the News Director’s absence. This position requires maturity, decisiveness, patience, organization and excellent people skills. The successful candidate would be a supervisor and mentor to everyone in the newsroom to ensure that standards of quality, fairness and accuracy are met. An ability to train/teach new employees on ENPS, Final Cut 10 and our other newsroom systems is a plus. This person would also co-anchor the 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts on weekdays and be available for special on-air assignments. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to be both a manager and an on-air personality. At least three years of news experience is required. Newsroom supervisory experience is preferred. A college degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field is required. We produce more than 30 hours of local news and programming every week. Outstanding company benefits with a competitive salary depending on experience. Send resume/tape or link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. No Phone Calls Please. EOE