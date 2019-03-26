Cooler Today, Warmer Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Tuesday will feature a partly sunny sky and cooler temperatures with a high in the mid 60s. A few stray showers are possible later today mainly across eastern portions of the area. Tonight will feature passing clouds and chilly temperatures with lows generally in the 40s.

WARMING TREND: After the chilly start to the day we are going to see ample sunshine Wednesday and our temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be very mild and dry with plenty of sunshine; afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Another cold front will approach the state bringing our next chance of rain. For now it looks like the main window for rain will come from Saturday night, and into early Sunday morning. At this time the severe weather risk looks low, but of course this time of year, every system has to be watched carefully; rain amounts should be 1/2 inch or less. The high Saturday will be in the upper 70s, but Sunday will be cooler as highs fall back into the 60s.

Have a great day!

Ryan