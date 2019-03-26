Downtown Businesses Ready for Max Capital City Classic

by Jerome Jones

The Max Capital City Classic is back in Montgomery. Downtown businesses are gearing up for thousands of War Eagle and Roll Tide Fans.

“we’ve heard a lot of buzz, people coming down, going to it tonight so I think it will be great turn out”.

General Managers and business owners say they keep a calendar of downtown events. The Max Capital City Classic is an event that they have circled on their calendars.

“tonight we have extra bartenders, extra servers, extra kitchen people, their currently in there prepping extra food right now getting ready for tonight”.

“its a big crowd every year, we know its gonna be big crowd every year and actually the last couple of years have been bigger, than the previous years the new owners with the biscuits have done a great job of promoting downtown and this game and what it brings to downtown”.

Officials say that when events happen at Riverwalk Stadium, they want the buzz to extend beyond the stadium, and into downtown businesses.

“when visitors are coming into town their stopping in at a restaurant to grab a bite to eat they know somethings going on. We want people to walk downtown and realize there is something happening downtown, wether its a biscuits home game or this game tonight.”

The stores are fully staffed, and taps are full for the Max Capital City Classic.

” we look at the numbers from the previous year and we staff up, make sure we got plenty of oysters in house because we know folks are gonna come down here for happy hour and eat alot of oysters and drink a lot of beer and thats what we look forward too.”