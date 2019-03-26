Golden Apple: Deidra Burleson

by Matt Breland

At Straughn Middle School, in Covington county, Deidra Burleson, known as Mrs. B, is an 8th grade language arts teacher. She has a lot of passion and interaction with her students. She helps her students build their writing skills and uses her lectures to make them create connections with teenagers in the past. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree so she can learn more ways to further her students!

