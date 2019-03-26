Mostly Cloudy Tuesday; Sunshine Returns Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a mostly cloudy and cool day in central and south Alabama. The day began with sunshine for many, but clouds continue to stream in from the north. They’re likely to hang around for much of the day, and we could even see some isolated showers in the mix through this evening. The clouds finally break apart overnight, with lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Abundant sunshine is ahead for Wednesday. Afternoon temps warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday night turns cooler with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday features plenty of sun and highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday night lows fall into the mid 40s. Friday afternoon high temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain still looks likely this weekend. Saturday morning should be dry, but by the afternoon/evening, at least scattered rain activity returns to the state. Saturday should be a warm spring day with highs in the upper 70s. Rain looks more likely Saturday night and on Sunday. There could also be a few storms Sunday as a front rolls through. Sunday may be a bit cooler thanks to the front, with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Some showers may linger into early next week. For now, looks like temperatures remain on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lows fall into the 40s both nights.