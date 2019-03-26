One Baseball Fan Gets Unexpected Chance to Attend the Capital City Classic

by Danielle Wallace

Many of those fans braved the cooler than normal weather to be here including one fan who despite the odds did not want to miss the game.

Fans covered in Alabama and Auburn attire gear spent Tuesday cheering on their favorite team to victory. Leamon Simmons is one of them who made it out of the house despite his injuries from a car accident.

“I’m a big baseball fan, big roll tide fan of all. I just had to. I couldn’t miss the capital city classic,” says Simmons.

His friend, Chuck King who works with Haynes Ambulance surprised him by taking him to the game with the help of Haynes free of charge.

“Got to know him a little bit. He’s a big Alabama fan. He’s been cooped up for the last three months and we wanted to bring him out here to the game,” says King.

Simmons and king say the trip was worth it and everything fell into place perfectly.

“We had a ticket donated and here we are,” says King.

“I still had to see the game, no matter how much it hurt to see the game. I came on out. It was just as simple as that,” says Simmons.

Simmons says win or lose, it was great to see his team on the diamond.

“Nothing at all was keep me from here. I’m here, we made it in the nick of time,” says Simmons.

6 – 3 was the score of Tuesday’s game, with Alabama defeating Auburn.