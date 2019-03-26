Strong Storms Bring Damage in Clanton

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some buildings in Clanton have been damaged as storms moved across the state.

Chilton County Emergency Management Director Derrick Wright said the damage in downtown Clanton on Monday afternoon appears to be from straight-line winds, not a tornado.

No serious injuries were reported when the storms moved across the state.

The roof collapsed on a barber shop and some traffic lights were out after the storm. Some trees were also down. There also were reports of pea-sized hail in Clanton.

Alabama Power reported about 540 customers without service during the height of the storm. About 330 customers were still without power early this morning.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)