City To Fix Drainage and Flooding Issues At Dog Park
If you’ve been to the dog park in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park lately, you’ve probably noticed a few messy changes taking place.
“It’s a lot of mud” said Cat O’Brien “It’s not good if you have a big curly white dog that loves to roll in the mud”.
William Wilson said the last time he brought his dog to the park, “he was covered in mud, the whole thing was basically underwater”.
Their complaints though, haven’t fallen on deaf ears. There are now rows of dirt now dug throughout parts of the park as part of the city’s solution to the drainage issues, that can often keep the area flooded for days.
“Right now our Parks and Rec team is working to drain the inlets out here” explained Griffith Waller with the city of Montgomery “this is an area that’s received a lot of rainfall over the past 2 years, and this year has been pretty bad too”.