City To Fix Drainage and Flooding Issues At Dog Park

by Jalea Brooks

If you’ve been to the dog park in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park lately, you’ve probably noticed a few messy changes taking place.

Tuesday, several pet owners that stopped by were all too familiar with the mess that sometimes comes along with a day at bark park.

“It’s a lot of mud” said Cat O’Brien “It’s not good if you have a big curly white dog that loves to roll in the mud”. William Wilson said the last time he brought his dog to the park, “he was covered in mud, the whole thing was basically underwater”. Their complaints though, haven’t fallen on deaf ears. There are now rows of dirt now dug throughout parts of the park as part of the city’s solution to the drainage issues, that can often keep the area flooded for days. “Right now our Parks and Rec team is working to drain the inlets out here” explained Griffith Waller with the city of Montgomery “this is an area that’s received a lot of rainfall over the past 2 years, and this year has been pretty bad too”.

Waller says the work should be a be a relatively quick fix for a long-term problem. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re going to drain the spring heads make sure that we alleviate the concerns of all that drainage and flooding and hopefully what you’ll have here is a place you can bring your dog and not have to go home with that wet dog smell in the near future”.

The improvements should be completed in the next couple of weeks, Waller said, but pipes and other drainage solutions may also be added underground at the bark park and other parts of the 77 acre park with the same type of flooding.