Dry And Mainly Sunny Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday’s clouds are finally gone, and temperatures should be a decent bit warmer today thanks to the extra sunshine. High temperatures warm to near 70° across the entire area. This evening looks mild with temperatures slipping into the upper 50s by about 9PM. The sky remains clear overnight with winds subsiding, setting the stage for a chilly Thursday morning. Overnight lows fall to around 40°.

Thursday features plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 70s. Thursday night features a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid 40s. We’ll see some clouds in the sky Friday, but we won’t see any rain from those. Highs warm into the upper 70s.

Rain is back on the menu this weekend. With our main cold front still well to the northwest through Saturday, we’ll likely just see spotty showers during the day. More widespread rain arrives Saturday night/Sunday morning as the front swings through. We’ll see high temperatures near 80° Saturday, but cooler air arrives behind the front on Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures only warm into the 60s.

There could be some lingering showers around early next week. Otherwise, it’ll be cooler with highs just in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Next Wednesday looks dry with highs back in the 70s.