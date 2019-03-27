Former Jefferson County Deputy Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the arrest of a former patrol deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Phillip Wayne Humphries, 56, of Trussville, was arrested today by agents of the Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The case was investigated by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office.

No further information about the investigation or about Humphries’ alleged crime may be released at this time.

If convicted, Humphries faces a penalty of one to 10 years for possession of child pornography, which is a class C felony.