Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Starrett’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Starrett’s 3rd grade class at Dalraida Elementary School. 

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Former Alabama House Speaker files appeal ethics c...
City To Fix Drainage and Flooding Issues At Dog Pa...
Face 2 Face: Audrey Graham
State Representative Dimitri Polizos Passes Away