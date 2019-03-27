Political Analyst Steve Flowers Talks Lottery

by Danielle Wallace

As the legislative session continues, lottery talk is a hot topic at the state house. Last week Senator Jim McClendon introduced his clean state lottery bill and we’re taking a look at what a lottery bill could mean for Alabama’s bottom line.

Wednesday night a Powerball jack pot of $750 million was up grabs and only in states surrounding Alabama could those tickets be purchased.

The last time Alabama stood a big chance at a lottery was in 1999 but at the last minute there was no vote.

“People of Alabama have incrementally come to feel like they have a right to have the right to have a lottery, at least the right to vote on it,” says Political Analyst Steve Flowers.

20 years later and the conversation continues after many failed attempts to get the bill in front of voters.

“It probably would have passed in 1999 and we would have been collecting all the money from 20 years – from don Siegleman’s being governor. Except the last week of the campaign – the vote on that thing there was a lot of money spent probably was spent by out of state gambling interests – didn’t want the competition of the Mississippi gambling casinos,” says Flowers.

State senator Jim McClendon’s latest lottery bill would not only help the education fund but also the general fund, bringing in an estimated $250 million annually.

“I would say that the highest divide is not as important as at least getting the money,” says Flowers.

If the state does get a lottery, Flowers says medicaid should be in the picture.

“Probably where McClendon is going with this is, the money eating monster in the general fund is the medicaid problem. So some of the money from a lottery ought to go in medicaid,” says Flowers.

If there is a vote, Flowers also says the results will not be a surprise.

“I don’t see how any legislature can stand there with a straight face and not let their people vote on a lottery and I’ve got news for him. If they put it on the ballot about 75% of people are going to vote for it,” says Flowers.

To view Senator Jim McClendon’s lottery proposal click here.