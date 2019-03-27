Some Rain Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

A mostly sunny and dry weather pattern has settled across the deep south for a few days. High pressure will help maintain this setup through Saturday. Temps will continue to start out chilly but recover nicely each afternoon. Highs will be approaching 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon. A frontal boundary makes its approach to the area late Saturday and we’re expecting rain Saturday night into early Sunday. It doesn’t look like anything strong or severe at this point but we always have to watch this spring frontal passages. The one thing noticeable will be cooler temps due to clouds and rain activity Sunday into Monday. It’s back to sunshine and warmth Tuesday through the latter half of next week.