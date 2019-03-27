State Representative Dimitri Polizos Passes Away

by Jonathan Thomas

The Alabama House of Representatives has confirmed that Montgomery’s state representative Dimitri Polizos (R) passed away Thursday morning. Polizos was most known as the owner of several restaurants in the River Region.

Polizos entered politics in 2004 by serving as a Montgomery County commissioner. Polizos would go on to win the District 74 seat in a special election in December of 2013.

He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Funeral services have not yet been announced. He was 68 years old.