Sunny, Mild Days; Clear, Chilly Nights

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMING TREND: After the chilly start to the day we are going to see ample sunshine and our temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be very mild and dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mi to upper 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Not much change in the forecast for the weekend as our next cold front will approach the state bringing our next chance of rain. For now it looks like the main window for rain will come Saturday night into Sunday. That means much of the day Saturday should feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain and perhaps a few storms will move into Alabama ahead of the front during the overnight hours, and at this time the severe weather risk looks low, but of course this time of year, every system has to be watched carefully; rain amounts should be 1/2 inch or less. Sunday will be cooler as highs fall back into the 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan