System Upgrade to Connect Residents to Water

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Households without access to the public water system in Wilcox County could soon be a thing of the past — thanks to the USDA.

The Wilcox County Water Authority is getting close to $8 million dollars from the USDA to expand the county water system.

The system upgrade will mean cleaner — safer — and healthier water for residents.

Water authority officials say connecting households in the Willie Powell Road area of the county — will be the first project.

“Nothing’s been done for the 20 years I’ve been up here so it’s time that you know at least this part of the county catch up. I would like to see it catch up anyway,” said resident Bayne Nezat. “Not so much for me, being over 60, but for the kids.”

“I’m excited. I’m, you know, past excited, it’s been a long journey,” said Juanita Blevins. “It’s been a long time coming so we’re all excited about it.”

Water authority officials say the expansion will provide access to county water to about 137 households.