Website Ranks Eight MPS Schools in the Top 10 Percent in the USA

Eight Montgomery Public Schools have been identified as being among the top ten percent of schools in America by a new school ranking website called the School Review (www.theschoolreview.com). The site also graded five MPS campuses with an A+, making them – according to the site – in the top five percent of all public schools in the nation.

Only 41 schools in Alabama were awarded the top grade, meaning 12 percent of the top schools in the state are Montgomery Public Schools.

Danny Dockerman, The School Review’s chief methodologist, said the site ranks schools based on academics and safety.

“Schools who receive A+ grades represent the top schools in the nation, perform at high levels on standardized test scores and have safe learning environments,” said Daniel Dockterman, PhD. “Montgomery County Public Schools should be proud to have five ‘A+’ schools in their district. We know that any child’s education is of tremendous importance to parents and by providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give parents the information they need to engage local school leaders, PTAs and make informed choices for their families.”

MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore was pleased with the recognition.

“The School Review recognized LAMP as the top high school, Forest Avenue as the second best elementary school, Floyd Middle as the fifth best middle school, Baldwin as the sixth best middle school, and Brew Tech as the seventh best high school in Alabama,” said Moore. “I am very excited about the progress we are making as a system. We aren’t finished – but we are moving forward.”

LAMP, Forest Avenue, Floyd Middle, Baldwin, and Brewbaker Technical High School all received an A+ rating. Booker T. Washington High School, Bear Elementary, and MacMillian International were all awarded a grade of A. Six schools, Blount Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Flowers Elementary, Carver Elementary, Dalraida Elementary, Pintlala Elementary and Dunbar/Ramer School received B’s.

For a complete list of schools in Montgomery County, go to www.theschoolreview.com/schools/al/montgomery-county-01101. For a look at the site’s methodology visithttps://www.theschoolreview.com/articles/methodology.