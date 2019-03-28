Dry Through Friday; Rain For Part Of The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures are quickly warming thanks to abundant sunshine, and high temps should reach the mid 70s today. This evening features a clear sky and temperatures cooling into the upper 50s by around 10PM. Overnight lows fall to the mid 40s.

After a chilly start Friday morning, the afternoon looks nice once again. We’ll see more clouds in the sky, but no rain. High temperatures should reach the upper 70s. Friday night stays milder with lows in the mid 50s.

Rain still looks likely for part of the weekend. Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds, and perhaps some isolated showers at times. Temperatures warm to around 80° during the afternoon. More widespread rain arrives Saturday night/Sunday morning with the arrival of a cold front. There could be a few embedded storms, but severe weather is still not expected with this system. Rain continues into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon and evening trend drier. Sunday looks like a cooler day with highs in the 60s thanks to the cold front.

Some rain is still possible early next week. The Euro model brings another system through the area late Monday and Tuesday, while the GFS keeps some moisture around with just spotty showers both days. Next week marks the beginning of April, and looks cool to welcome in the second spring month. High temperatures only warm into the 60s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 40s. Next Wednesday and Thursday look warmer with highs in the 70s.