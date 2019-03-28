Man Arrested in Woman’s Stabbing Death at Montgomery Hotel

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve arrested a man for stabbing his wife to death at a Montgomery hotel. Police say the couple was from Texas.

Police have charged Courtney Davis, 40, with the stabbing death of Silvia Davis, 40. The stabbing happened yesterday afternoon at a hotel in the 1100 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Police say Courtney Davis was taken into custody at the scene. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police say their investigation indicates the stabbing was domestic-violence related and stemmed from an argument.