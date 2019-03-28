Mike Costa Named Vice President and General Manager of Alabama News Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has a new leader. Bahakel Communications, Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Beverly Bahakel announced today that Mike Costa has been named Vice President and General Manager of its Montgomery TV operations effective immediately.

A 30-year broadcast veteran, Costa comes to Bahakel most recently from Sinclair Broadcast Group in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he managed a multiple station group WTVC NewsChannel 9/WTVC.2 Fox Chattanooga/WFLI CW Chattanooga for 14 years.

Mike Costa replaces Sherry Nelson, who will return to Greenwood, Mississippi, for other opportunities.

In making the announcement, Beverly Bahakel said, “We are delighted to have someone of Mike Costa’s broadcast experience who has a love of the industry, acumen for the changing landscape of media, and desire to serve the Montgomery community through our strong news presence. We are grateful to the Montgomery-Selma area for their support of our operations for many years and wish to enhance and continue our service to the area.”

In accepting the new assignment, Costa said, “I am excited about joining the Alabama News Network of CBS 8, ABC 32 and CW Montgomery and leading the team of broadcast professionals who keep the River Region more aware, more prepared and better informed. Being part of an ownership group like Bahakel Communications who believe local stations serve their communities the best when the folks at the local level make news, information and entertainment decisions rather than an out of town corporate office is less common today than in the past. I really believe the Alabama News Network is better suited to serve the Montgomery area because of support like this from Bahakel.”