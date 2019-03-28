Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Robinson’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 28, 2019 10:03 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Robinson’s 3rd grade class at Dalraida Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts MPD On Scene of Double Shooting Man Arrested in Woman’s Stabbing Death at Mo... Teenager Charged in Montgomery Shooting System Upgrade to Connect Residents to Water